Balochistan [Pakistan] March 20 (ANI): Reports of enforced disappearances in Pakistan have once again drawn attention, as five previously missing individuals have resurfaced in Balochistan, while two fresh cases involving students have raised serious concerns, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, among those who have returned is Fatima, daughter of Muhammad Jan, from the Issai locality of Panjgur district. She had allegedly been taken into custody on 13 January 2026 and was later released near Hub Chowki. Similarly, Zaeem, son of Muhammad Rahim, and Qambar, son of Imam Baloch, both residents of Panwan in Jiwani, Gwadar district, were reportedly detained and freed. In another instance, Saeed Ahmed from Mastung, who had been missing since 11 December 2025, was released in Quetta. Likewise, Dildar from Buleda in Kech district, missing since August 2025, was recovered in Turbat. However, the emergence of new cases has intensified concerns. In Karachi, Imran Baloch, a 26-year-old Medical Laboratory Technology student at the University of Sindh, was reportedly taken into custody on 20 December 2025 from the Sohrab Goth area. Originally from Naal in Balochistan, his whereabouts remain unknown.

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In a separate case, Haseeb Baloch, a graduate student linked with Lasbela University, was allegedly detained on 4 February 2026 in Pasni in Gwadar district. His family has stated that no official information has been provided regarding his status. Families of the affected individuals have expressed distress over the lack of transparency, stating that authorities have neither confirmed detentions nor disclosed locations. They have urged immediate intervention to ensure the safety and recovery of those still missing, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Human rights organisations have long criticised Pakistan over enforced disappearances, particularly in Balochistan, where such incidents have persisted for years. The absence of accountability and official response continues to fuel fears and deepen mistrust among affected communities, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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