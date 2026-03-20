Mumbai, March 20: A United States Air Force F-35 Lightning II was forced to make an emergency landing at a regional airbase on Thursday, March 19, after coming under fire during a combat mission over Iranian territory. While the aircraft sustained damage, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the pilot was able to guide the fifth-generation stealth fighter to safety and is currently in stable condition.

The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, as it appears to be the first time Iranian forces have successfully engaged one of the U.S. military’s most advanced stealth platforms. Click here to watch the video. Donald Trump's Pearl Harbour Jibe Jars Japan PM Sanae Takaichi During White House Meet (Watch Video).

US F-35 Stealth Fighter was hit in skies above Iran (Photo Credits: x/@ShivAroor)

Conflicting Accounts of the US F-35 Engagement Emerge

US officials are currently investigating the circumstances of the strike. Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for CENTCOM, acknowledged that the jet was "flying a combat mission over Iran" when the incident occurred, but did not initially confirm the specific source of the fire. Conversely, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed full responsibility for the hit. In a public statement, the IRGC asserted that its air defense systems "seriously damaged" the aircraft at approximately 2:50 AM local time over central Iran. The IRGC also released grainy footage purportedly showing an explosion and a smoke trail following the interception of a stealth target.

Technological and Strategic Impact

The F-35 is designed specifically to evade traditional radar systems, making this engagement a point of intense scrutiny for military analysts.

Passive Tracking: Reports suggest Iran may have utilised advanced aerospace defense systems using passive infrared sensors, which home in on heat signatures rather than relying on detectable radar pulses.

Reports suggest Iran may have utilised advanced aerospace defense systems using passive infrared sensors, which home in on heat signatures rather than relying on detectable radar pulses. First of Its Kind: While the US has lost several unmanned MQ-9 Reapers during this campaign, the targeting of a manned F-35 represents a new level of risk for coalition air operations. Alien.gov and Aliens.gov Domains Registered by US After Donald Trump’s Promise Over ‘UFO’ Files.

Context of the Air Campaign by US

The emergency landing occurs amid a massive air campaign, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, launched by the US and Israel on February 28. The offensive was initiated with the stated goals of inducing regime change and dismantling Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure.

Since the operation began:

US Casualties: At least 13 U.S. service members have been killed, including six in a non-combat KC-135 refuelling tanker crash in Iraq on March 12.

At least 13 U.S. service members have been killed, including six in a non-combat KC-135 refuelling tanker crash in Iraq on March 12. Regional Toll: The conflict has resulted in over 1,300 deaths in Iran and nearly 900 in Lebanon, according to local health ministries.

Pentagon officials have not yet commented on the extent of the damage to the F-35 or whether the aircraft can be returned to service. The incident comes just hours after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that Iranian air defenses had been "flattened" and that the US was "winning decisively".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).