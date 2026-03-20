Pyongyang, March 20: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter, named Kim Ju Ae, participated in a high-profile military training exercise on Thursday, March 19, 2026, where they were seen riding and reportedly driving a new type of battle tank. State media images released Friday, March 20, showed the two wearing matching black leather jackets while overseeing drills involving tank units and infantry.

The appearance is the latest in a series of joint public outings that have fueled international speculation regarding the teenage girl’s role as her father’s potential successor. During the exercise, photos distributed by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) showed the girl looking out of a tank's hatch while her father sat nearby, smiling. Analysts noted that this particular display of military hardware was designed to showcase offensive capabilities against modern threats like drones and anti-tank missiles. Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Ju Ae Seen Firing Pistols at North Korean Shooting Range; Pics Surface.

Kim Jong Un and Daughter Ride North Korea Army Tank

🚨🇰🇵Kim Jong Un rides in tank with his daughter during North Korean military drills. pic.twitter.com/cDogsiJeGV — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) March 20, 2026

Riding a new battle tank with his daughter and rumored successor by his side, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees ‘war preparation’ drills, the latest in a series of high profile live fire exercises. pic.twitter.com/VU9y66yyPQ — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) March 20, 2026

Kim Ju Ae: Succession Speculation and Public Image

Since her public debut in late 2022, the girl, believed to be around 13 years old, has become a regular fixture at high-profile military events, including missile tests and parades. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) recently assessed that she is moving into a "successor-designate" stage, citing a shift in how state media refers to her as the "most beloved" or "respected" child. While some experts remain skeptical due to North Korea’s male-dominated power structure, her presence at the controls of a tank signals a high degree of symbolic grooming.

The timing of these drills coincides with the conclusion of "Freedom Shield," an 11-day annual military exercise conducted by the United States and South Korea. North Korea consistently views these joint drills as rehearsals for an invasion and typically responds with its own displays of force. Throughout this month, the Kim family has observed multiple weapons tests, including rocket launches and cruise missile firings, framed as a "powerful and reliable nuclear war deterrent". North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Watches Cruise Missile Tests With His Daughter Kim Ju Ae.

The tank featured in the latest drills is described by KCNA as a "new-type main battle tank" with superior defensive and offensive capabilities. During the Thursday exercise, Kim Jong Un personally supervised the firing drills and expressed satisfaction with the "striking power" and maneuverability of the units.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (KCNA, AFP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).