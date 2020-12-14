Mbabane [Eswatini], December 14 (ANI): Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who was suffering from coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in South Africa, has passed away.

Anadolu news agency quoted the government as announcing on early Monday, "Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa. The government in collaboration with the family will keep the nation informed of subsequent arrangements. May his soul rest in peace."

The Prime Minister had earlier been airlifted to South Africa after being tested COVID-19 positive.

However, the government has not confirmed the reason for his death. (ANI)

