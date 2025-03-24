Washington DC [US], March 24 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) vehemently opposed the Turkiye-China Joint Security Cooperation Mechanism and its recent meeting in Ankara on March 20. ETGE argued that this collaboration is a deceptive alliance aimed at undermining, infiltrating, and suppressing the East Turkistani people's rightful fight for independence and freedom.

According to ETGE, Turkiye is acting as the soft covering for China's oppressive tactics, willingly serving as a proxy in Beijing's campaign to eradicate the East Turkistani nation under the guise of "counterterrorism" and "security".

The meeting, which was led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Qin Xiaodong, was noted by the ETGE to be a part of a larger initiative to expand China's worldwide agenda of repression. The ETGE claims that it aims to manipulate, co-opt, and dominate diaspora institutions, leadership, and political movements, ultimately dismantling East Turkistan's quest for national independence.

Salih Hudayar, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Security of the ETGE issued a stark warning stating, "Turkiye has abandoned its Turkic-Islamic principles and become a tool of China's imperialist ambitions. While Beijing commits genocide in East Turkistan, Turkiye is helping extend China's tyranny beyond East Turkistan. It is actively working hand-in-hand with China to infiltrate and control our global diaspora communities and organizations, silence legitimate voices, and sabotage our struggle to restore our national independence. This is a historic betrayal of the East Turkistani people one that will never be forgotten" as quoted by ETGE.

The ETGE report emphasized that the Turkish state, which claims ties with the Turkic community, is being used to silence Uyghur activists and undermine East Turkistan's resistance to China's colonization, genocide, and occupation.

The ETGE gave a call to Turkiye for immediately and unequivocally cease all security and intelligence collaborations with China. It urged the international community to acknowledge and denounce Turkiye's role as a proxy for China in global repression against East Turkistan. It said that governments around the world must not permit Turkiye to act as Beijing's soft facade in the annihilation of the East Turkistani people and their rightful national struggle. (ANI)

