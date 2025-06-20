Washington, DC [US] June 20 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) expressed its approval of the G7 Leaders' Statement on Transnational Repression (TNR) and called for immediate and coordinated efforts to combat the Chinese government's ongoing infiltration, manipulation, and repression of East Turkistani/Uyghur diaspora communities through covert operatives, proxy organizations, psychological strategies, and lawfare tactics, as stated in ETGE's release.

For nearly 30 years, China, through its Ministry of State Security (MSS), the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Chinese Communist Party, and its extensive networks, has followed a well-documented plan to infiltrate and neutralise East Turkistani independence efforts.

These operations, often executed through Uyghur and other Turkic agents, utilise inducements, defamation, coercion, threats, and lawfare intended to stifle pro-independence advocacy, according to the ETGE release.

This approach reflects the goals outlined in CCP Central Document No. 7 (1996), which directly instructs Chinese government and party entities to "divide the external separatist forces; win over most of them; and alienate the remaining few and combat them."

These strategies are bolstered by diplomatic pressure operations, United Front influence tactics, infiltration, co-optation, coercion, and other methods aimed at hindering international support for East Turkistan's quest for national self-determination and independence, as noted by the ETGE release.

The ETGE recalled the arrest of Dilshat Reshit in April 2025, a founding member and long-time spokesperson of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC), who was found to be operating as a Chinese agent.

His situation substantiates the ETGE's recurrent warnings that Chinese intelligence agencies have placed operatives within East Turkistani/Uyghur diaspora organisations to shape narratives, suppress opposition, and impede pro-independence advocacy, according to the ETGE's release.

In September 2018, Salih Hudayar, currently the ETGE's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Security, faced wrongful arrest during a peaceful demonstration outside the White House. He was advocating for the US government to acknowledge China's atrocities in East Turkistan as genocide and to officially recognise East Turkistan as an occupied nation.

The arrest followed a baseless accusation from an individual affiliated with the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP), which was then led by World Uyghur Congress Chairman Omer Kanat. The charges, which alleged "threats," "anti-Islamic hate crime," and "terrorism," were ultimately dismissed in 2022, just before expert testimony could be presented, reinforcing that the accuser fit the profile of a Chinese intelligence asset.

"The effort to criminalise my actions and discredit East Turkistan's National Movement was part of a larger scheme by Chinese operatives and associated individuals to silence pro-independence movements internationally," stated ETGE Foreign Minister Salih Hudayar. "It was not merely lawfare; it was transnational repression, executed through diaspora organisations co-opted or compromised by Beijing," The ETGE release stated.

The ETGE urged democratic governments to conduct comprehensive investigations into foreign influence and infiltration within East Turkistani and Uyghur diaspora communities and organizations; utilize all legal measures, such as the ICC and World Court, to prevent and penalize the crime of China's ongoing genocide, and to prosecute cases of transnational repression to the maximum extent allowed by law; identify and expel Chinese intelligence operatives embedded within civil society, academic, or advocacy platforms; cease engagement and funding for organizations or individuals found to have participated in or supported transnational repression; establish legal and policy protections for vulnerable exile communities and pro-liberation movements subjected to political intimidation or lawfare; recognize East Turkistan as an occupied territory and collaborate with its legitimate representatives.

The ETGE reiterated its commitment to peaceful advocacy and the restoration of East Turkistan's independence through lawful channels and is prepared to partner with allied states to uncover and dismantle the Chinese government's transnational repression, influence operations, and intelligence networks targeting exiled East Turkistani and Uyghur communities. (ANI)

