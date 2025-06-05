Brussels [Belgium], June 5 (ANI): Former Union Minister MJ Akbar urged the European Union to reject mediation efforts and take a firm stand against Pakistan's long-standing support for terrorism.

He said, "The principal message that we conveyed was that all talk of mediation is irrelevant. The only thing that the EU should do is to tell Pakistan in no uncertain terms that it must end the cycle of barbarism of violence and terrorism that it began on the 22nd of October, 1947, and which continues till this day....If Europe cannot stand up against fascist ethnic cleansing violence, then who will? and if our European friends do not recognise the danger, then it will hurt them...This is the global war against terrorism and particularly against Pakistan-sponsored fascist terrorism."

Akbar stressed that Europe must recognize the threat posed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and act decisively to uphold global peace and security.

As part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, which toured the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, and Belgium, Akbar voiced strong concerns about global inaction and hypocrisy on terrorism.

He questioned the international community's double standards, highlighting the disparity in responses to terrorism based on geographical location and the nationality of victims. He emphasised that while India's actions against terrorism are met with calls for restraint, other countries are held to different standards.

"Are there two laws in this world? One for America and the West, and another for India?" he asked. "After 9/11, the US went 12,000 kilometres to seek justice in Afghanistan and Pakistan. They held Pakistan accountable -- General Musharraf admitted it. But when India takes action just 500 kilometres away to fight terror, we are asked to show restraint."

Akbar stressed that Indian lives are equally precious and deserving of justice, questioning whether the international community's silence stems from a perceived difference in value between Indian and Western lives.

"Are the tears of an Indian widow less painful than those of an American widow? Is an Indian life less precious?" he questioned, urging the international community to shed its silence.

He clarified that India is not seeking revenge but justice. "We are here as friends, not in hostility. We share Europe's values -- democracy, freedom, and nationhood. Yet many still sit on the fence," he said. "We now ask the hard questions and expect answers."

The all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, engaged with the Indian diaspora in Brussels and sharply criticised Pakistan for its continued support for terrorism.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

This visit is part of India's broader diplomatic campaign to highlight the impact of cross-border terrorism and advocate for justice for its victims. (ANI)

