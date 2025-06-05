Berlin, June 5: Severe storms in southern Germany forced a Ryanair flight to make an emergency landing late on Wednesday after violent turbulence injured nine people on board, German police said in a statement on Thursday. The flight, travelling from Berlin to Milan with 179 passengers and six crew members, encountered turbulence so intense around 8.30 pm that the pilot was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Memmingen Airport in Bavaria. Eight passengers and one crew member were hurt. IndiGo Flight Suffers Bird Strike, Makes Emergency Landing at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi; All Passengers Safe.

Three people were taken to the hospital in Memmingen for treatment; the other injured people were released after receiving outpatient treatment. As a precaution, all passengers were checked for injuries by the emergency services. Authorities did not permit the plane to continue flying, and the airline arranged bus transport for passengers. Milan is about 380 kilometres south of Memmingen. Elsewhere in the region, storms damaged several homes in Ulm, Baden-Württemberg, according to the German news agency dpa. Delhi Rains: IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi Makes Emergency Landing in Varanasi Due to Bad Weather and Fuel Shortage (Watch Video).

In the Donaustetten district, strong winds tore roofs off multiple row houses, rendering them uninhabitable, though no injuries were reported. Fire officials suspect a small tornado or waterspout caused the damage. The German Weather Service (DWD) is investigating, according to dpa. Storm-related emergency calls also came from other areas in southern Germany, where damage was mostly limited to fallen trees and flooded basements. The DWD warned of further storms on Thursday, with hail, strong winds, and localised heavy rain expected.