Singapore City [Singapore], September 21 (ANI): INS Nistar, India's indigenously built diving support vessel, has arrived in Singapore to participate in Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 (XPR25), a prestigious international submarine rescue exercise.

Speaking with ANI, Commanding Officer Amitsubhro Banerji highlighted INS Nistar's dual roles -- conducting deep-sea diving operations and serving as a mothership for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) for submarine rescue missions.

"INS Nistar is a diving support vessel with two main roles. The first one is to carry out diving operations in deep seas, to the clear depths... The second one is to carry out duties of mothership for the DSRV and rescues of submarine operations...," said Banerji.T

The ship is indigenously built at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, and it is the first of its class, among the two diving support vessels which is being made. The first ship, INS Nistar, was commissioned on July 18. The ship is 120 meters in length and it displaces 10,000 tons. With the DSRV being on board, the length further increases to 134 meters.

The ship is built to carry out the roles that have been specified.Officer incharge of the Submarine Rescue Unit East of the Eastern Naval Command, Captain Vikas Gautam, emphasised the pride in participating in XPR25, underscoring India's dedication to safeguarding submariners worldwide. INS Nistar's involvement reflects India's growing maritime capabilities and cooperation with international navies.

"It's a matter of great pride to be participating in XPR25, which is globally recognised as the most comprehensive and collaborative exercise dedicated to submarine rescue in the world... The exercise is being conducted in two phases. The harbour phase from 15th to 21st of September and the sea phase from 21st to 29th of September. Our presence here in the exercise reflects upon our enduring commitment towards safeguarding the lives of submariners, not just of our navy but also of other navies who may require assistance at sea... We, from the Submarine Rescue Unit East, are presently here exercising in Singapore, embarked on INS Nistar. The unit is embarked along with its Deep Submergence Rescue vessel (DSRV)...," Gautam told ANI.

Indian Navy's latest indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV), INS Nistar, made its maiden port call at Changi, Singapore, on September 14.The ship, functioning under the Command and Control of the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, is participating in the multinational Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 (XPR 25) that commenced on September 15.

INS Nistar, commissioned on July 18, is a shining example of India's self-reliance and progress towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in shipbuilding and has been able to achieve more than 80% indigenisation. The ship with its Side Scan Sonar, Work and observation class ROVs and expansive deep sea diving systems will be carrying out the role of mothership (MoSHIP) for Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV).

Exercise Pacific Reach 2025, being hosted by Singapore, is seeing the participation of more than 40 nations as active participants or observers. The exercise is being conducted in two phases, viz., harbour and sea phase.

The week-long harbour phase involves in-depth discussions on submarine rescue systems, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), medical symposium and cross-deck visits between the participating nations.

The Sea phase of the exercise would witness INS Nistar and SRU(E) engaging in multiple intervention and rescue operations with participating assets in the South China Sea. (ANI)

