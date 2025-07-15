Sanaa [Yemen], July 15 (ANI): The execution of 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, Nimisha Priya, which was scheduled for July 16 in Yemen has been postponed, following "concerted efforts" by the Government of India, sources told ANI on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

According to the sources, the postponement provides additional time for her family to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts by Indian officials as they maintained regular communication with Yemeni jail authorities and the prosecutor's office while navigating the sensitivities of the situation to secure this reprieve.

"In the case of Ms. Nimisha Priya, it has been learnt that the local authorities in Yemen have postponed the execution scheduled for July 16, 2025," the sources stated.

"GOI, which has since the beginning of the case been rendering all possible assistance in the matter, has made concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Ms. Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. Despite the sensitivities involved, Indian officials have been in regular touch with the local jail authorities and the prosecutor's office, leading to securing this postponement," it added.

The 37-year-old nurse from Kerala was set to be executed on July 16 after a trial court in Yemen convicted her of killing a Yemeni national, a decision that the country's Supreme Judicial Council upheld in November 2023.

Earlier on Monday, while giving the Union Government's submission on the case in the Supreme Court the Attorney General of India (AGI) stated that the Indian government is making every possible effort to help Priya.

He further informed the Court that talks are ongoing with Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor handling Priya's case, to secure a suspension of the execution order until negotiations can be pursued.

However, the AGI also admitted that the Indian government's ability to intervene is limited, describing it as "a very complex issue", adding, "there's no way we can know what's happening (in Yemen)."

"There's nothing much that we can do... It's not like any other part of the world (where possible negotiations can be carried out)," the AGI stated.

Hearing the Central government's submission, Justice Sandeep Mehta expressed deep concern and remarked that it would be "very sad if she (Priya) were to lose her life.". The court will continue to hear the case on July 18. (ANI)

