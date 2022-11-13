Istanbul, November 13: Turkish media on Sunday reported that an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue has injured a number of people. A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Istanbul Blast Video: 11 Injured After Explosion On Popular Pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Turkey.

Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion was not clear. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down. Istanbul Blast: Explosion Hits Taksim Square, Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

⚠️‼️🇹🇷💥Explosion occurred in the center of Istanbul, there are wounded, Turkish TV reports The explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul pic.twitter.com/7tlBdBdQTU — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) November 13, 2022

Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured. The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m. (1330 GMT).

