Explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Turkey. The cause of the explosion was not clear. Social media users share videos of the blast. Istanbul Blast Video: 11 Injured After Explosion On Popular Pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Turkey.

BREAKING: Explosion hits Istanbul's Taksim Square, causing an unknown number of casualties — BNO News (@BNONews) November 13, 2022

⚠️‼️🇹🇷💥Explosion occurred in the center of Istanbul, there are wounded, Turkish TV reports The explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul pic.twitter.com/7tlBdBdQTU — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) November 13, 2022

