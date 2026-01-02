New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 2 (ANI): The family of Khokon Chandra Das on Friday recounted the horrors of brutal attack on him, saying that the motive of the mob behind the attack was unclear as he was a peaceful man. Das is currently undergoing treatment in Dhaka after suffering 30 percent burns in the attack.

His wife, Seema Das, was inconsolable as she spoke to ANI. Carrying her infant in her arms, she lamented how Das was caught hold off by miscreants as he was about to enter the house and was attacked.

Also Read | 'Let's Not Get Into This': BCCI Maintains Silence on Bangladeshi Players' Participation in IPL Following Reports of Violent Incidents Against Hindu in Bangladesh.

"My husband, who is a businessman, was entering the house when he was attacked by a mob gasoline and was set on fire. He is a patient man who leads a peaceful life. He has no enmity with anyone, and we are unable to understand the motive behind the attack," she said.

Anjana Rani Das, the sister of the victim, said that Das was left bloodied as an impact of sticks being blown on his head.

Also Read | Afghanistan Faryab Explosion Hits Court of Appeal Building, Causes Panic in Surrounding Area; Several Dead and Injured As Blast Targets Taliban Security Meeting.

"The attack occurred at 8:30pm. The crowd hit him on the head and poured gasoline on him before setting him on fire. He tried to jump in the water while crying for help," she said, recounting the gruesome attack.

Sourabh Das, nephew of Khokon Das, told ANI that he rushed to the hospital soon after knowing of the attack and his uncle was critical.

"I reached the hospital as soon as I got the call about my uncle being attacked. The police reached the scene and is investigating the matter. My uncle's face and hands were burnt," he said.

Pranto Das, another nephew of the victim, demanded thorough investigation into the attack.

"We want thorough investigation and criminals to be brought to justice. My uncle never had enmity with anyone. He is in ICU and is extremely critical. The bloodthirsty mob came to him with the intent of murder," he said.

Miscreants hacked and injured Das in Damudya, Shariatpur. At that time, petrol was poured on his body and set on fire. The incident took place near Keurbhanga Bazar in Kaneshwar Union of Damudya around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, as per Prothom Alo.

Locals later rescued him and took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where he received his initial treatment in the emergency department and was later sent to Dhaka later that night for advanced treatment, as his condition deteriorated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)