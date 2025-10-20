Washington DC [US], October 20 (ANI): Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel, on Monday extended Diwali greetings.

In a post on X, he said, "Happy Diwali- celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil."

https://x.com/Kash_Patel/status/1980231365691130118

The Indian Embassy in the US also extended wishes.

"On the occasion of Diwali, wishing everybody, health, happiness and prosperity," the Embassy said.

https://x.com/IndianEmbassyUS/status/1980279567219851522

Sergio Gor, Special Envoy to the President, attended Diwali celebrations at India House alongside Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

In a post on X, Kwatra said, "Pleasure to host Ambassador and Special Envoy to the President Sergio Gor yesterday at India House for Diwali celebrations before his visit to India."

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/1976818311943053606

Meanwhile, US ally Israel also wished India.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended Diwali wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. Netanyahu said that India and Israel stood together always.

In a post on X, the Israel Prime Minister's Office posted, "PM Netanyahu: "Wishing my friend Narendra Modi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace and prosperity to your great nation. Israel & India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future"."

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/1980290843102888097

The official account of the State of Israel also extended Diwali greetings.

"As millions across India light their diyas to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, Israel extends warm wishes for peace, renewal and hope. May the lights of Diwali shine both on homes and on hearts. From Jerusalem to Delhi and far beyond, may this festival of lights inspire us all to keep faith in a brighter tomorrow. Wishing all our friends in India a blessed and peaceful Diwali," it posted.

https://x.com/Israel/status/1980169414508159245

The Israel Foreign Ministry also wished India on the occasion of festival of lights.

https://x.com/IsraelMFA/status/1980169490802336025

Political Affairs advisor at the Embassy of Israel in Delhi, Sara Yanovsky said, "Wishing you a happy and meaningful Diwali, may the festival of lights bring joy and peace to you and your loved ones."

https://x.com/SaraOMYanovky/status/1980118679158485017

The embassy diplomats also went for decor and diya shopping.

https://x.com/IsraelinIndia/status/1980135993622839573

"This Diwali, our diplomats went Diya and Decor shopping! May our homes be filled with love & light, today and everyday!" (ANI)

