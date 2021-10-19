Washington, Oct 19 (PTI) The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been roped in to investigate last year's attack on an Indian restaurant in Santa Fe City of the southern American state of New Mexico.

In June last year, the popular Indian restaurant in Santa Fe City was vandalised. Its walls were spray painted with racial slurs. The local Santa Fe Policy, a year after the investigation, has still not filed any charges.

The FBI in a statement said it is determined to bring to justice those who were responsible for the attack on the India Palace restaurant.

“This crime has attracted considerable local and national attention,” Special Agent incharge Raul Bujanda of Albuquerque FBI Division said.

“I want to thank the Santa Fe Police Department for all the work they have done on this case. We are determined to find whoever is responsible for what happened at the India Palace and bring them to justice,” he said.

“The Santa Fe Police Department is grateful for all of the assistance we've received from the FBI throughout the course of this investigation,” Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.

“We are committed to continuing our work with the FBI, to ensure that the person or persons responsible for this vandalism are brought to justice,” he said.

Based upon information gathered during investigation, the Santa Fe Police have not ruled out that persons associated with the restaurant may have been involved in the damage that occurred, the FBI said in a news release.

