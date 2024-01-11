Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Labelle (Fla), Jan 11 (AP) Wildlife officials have reported the first endangered Florida panther death of 2024.

The 1-year-old male was found dead Tuesday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road north of LaBelle in Hendry County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Also Read | Amazon Layoffs: Amazon To Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Its Prime Video and MGM Studios, Says Report.

A total of 13 Florida panthers were reported killed in 2023, with all of them being from vehicle strikes.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast. But now their habitat is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Also Read | Hunter Biden, Son of US President Joe Biden, Makes Surprise Visit to Capitol Hill As GOP Takes First Step To Hold Him in Contempt of Congress (Watch Videos).

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)