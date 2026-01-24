India News | Delhi: 24-year-old Student Killed as School Bus Hits Motorcycle on Modi Mill Flyover

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old law student was killed after a school bus hit his motorcycle on the Modi Mill Flyover in South Delhi on Thursday afternoon. Delhi Police have apprehended a school bus driver and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

The fatal road accident occured at around 3:30 PM, due to the collision of a school bus and a motorcycle on the Modi Mill Flyover.

Also Read | Indian Culinary Staples Take Centre Stage at World Economic Forum in Davos; Know How Davos Savoured Samosa, Paranthas and Khichdi.

The deceased motorcyclist, identified as Vinamra, was a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur and was rushed to Apollo Hospital following the collision. He was a third-year LLB student at Chaudhary Charan Singh University. Regrettably, he was declared dead upon arrival. The body has been preserved at the AIIMS mortuary for the post-mortem examination.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the driver of the school bus, identified as Vijender, was apprehended at the scene. He had initially assisted in taking the victim to the hospital. Charges filed under BNS for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Also Read | Gujarat Police Under Scrutiny As Head Constable Dies by Suicide in Gandhinagar Following Two More Deaths in Bharuch Within 24 Hours.

Both the school bus and the motorcycle have been seized for forensic and mechanical inspection. While there are no immediate eyewitnesses to the impact, police are analysing the scene and vehicle positioning to reconstruct the events. Further investigation into this matter is in progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)