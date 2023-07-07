Tel Aviv [Israel], July 7 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Force's (IDF) First Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir from the special forces Givati Reconnaissance unit was killed in a terrorist attack outside of the town of Kedumim in Samaria on Thursday afternoon.

He was reportedly responding to a report of a terrorist in a vehicle at the time when he and a civilian security official approached the vehicle and were fired upon.

He was 22 years old from the town of Merav in the area of Mt. Gilboa just north of Samaria.

The terrorist was killed by IDF forces. (ANI/TPS)

