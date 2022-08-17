Kathmandu, Aug 17 (PTI) At least five people died and nine others were injured when their vehicle veered off a hilly road in Western Nepal, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Ullani in Darchula district when the vehicle was heading towards the district headquarters of Khalanga from Gokuleshor.

Also Read | Pakistan Rains: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in Different Parts of the Country, Balochistan Worst-Hit (Watch Video).

The injured have been taken to Gokuleshor hospital for medical treatment, police said.

A team of police personnel from the nearby police post has been mobilised for rescue operation, they said.

Also Read | Pakistan Economic Crisis: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Asks Companies To Export 10% of Products To Earn Foreign Exchange.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)