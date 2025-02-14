Sharjah [UAE], February 14 (ANI/WAM): Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is running a series of impactful initiatives throughout the whole month of February 2025 to mark the 10th edition of Gulf Cancer Awareness Week, reinforcing its commitment to cancer advocacy, patient support, and community education.

Running throughout February, FOCP's extensive activations align with the theme #YourHealthInYourAwareness, bringing together patients, survivors, and the wider UAE community in a collective effort to raise awareness about cancer prevention and treatment.

The first couple of weekends in February were dedicated by FOCP to reinforcing its early detection efforts.

On 1st February, FOCP participated in Cancer Run 2025, organised by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, where its mobile clinic provided clinical breast examinations for women aged 20 and above. On February 8, the Sharjah-based civil society organisation took part in a cancer-run event in Dubai Design District, once again deploying its mobile clinic to offer free breast screenings.

FOCP also participated in the 12th Annual Marathon by Friends of Arthritis Patients in Al Mamzar, Sharjah, where its state-of-the-art mobile clinic continued to provide essential screenings to participants and attendees.

FOCP partnered with the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority to illuminate key landmarks across the emirate with the official 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week logo as part of the ongoing Sharjah Light Festival. Additionally, the House of Wisdom and Sharjah Museums Authority joined the cause, with the Sharjah Art Museum glowing in orange to raise awareness on World Cancer Day, while the House of Wisdom was lit in purple, the universal color for cancer awareness.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, emphasised the significance of these efforts, stating, "The 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week is crucial to reaffirm our commitment to raising awareness, fostering community involvement, and ensuring that patients receive the support they need. Year after year, FOCP has strengthened its contributions to this vital initiative, expanding our reach and impact through multi-faceted participation and collaborations. By leveraging data-driven insights and measurable outcomes, we continuously refine our approach to ensure our advocacy and support efforts are as effective as possible. The insights we gather from our strategic programmes guide our future initiatives, allowing us to develop targeted interventions that better serve cancer patients and promote awareness at a national and regional level."

FOCP actively participated in the 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week's opening ceremony in Kuwait, joining regional cancer advocacy groups to strengthen cross-border efforts in fighting cancer.

Additionally, FOCP took part in a panel session at the 3rd International UAE Rare Disease Society Congress, where discussions centred on the impact of rare cancers and the role of advocacy in addressing patient needs. (ANI/WAM)

