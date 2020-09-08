Beijing, Sep 8 (PTI) China has asked hundreds of Indian students stranded back home due to the coronavirus pandemic to remain in touch with their respective colleges and follow instructions to protect their academic progress through online courses as foreign students are still not allowed to enter the country.

FGN15 AUS-CHINA-LD JOURNOS Last 2 Australian journalists flown out of China amid diplomatic standoff

Also Read | Brazil Independence Day 2020 Celebrations: Hundreds Dance Maskless on Street in Rio de Janerio; Social Distancing Norms Go For a Toss.

Melbourne: Two journalists from Australia working in China have been evacuated after they were questioned by Chinese police and were forced to seek refuge in Australian diplomatic missions in the communist nation amidst a diplomatic standoff between Canberra and Beijing.

FGN18 PAK-PARLIAMENT-BILLS-FATF Pak to hold NA, Senate sessions next week to get FATF bills passed

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: ‘Sputnik V’ to be Tested in India, Says Russian Media; Country to Produce 30 Crore Doses Locally, Claims Top Official.

Islamabad: Pakistan government has decided to hold a new session of the National Assembly and the Senate on September 14 and 15 respectively to pass important bills, including one related money laundering and terrorist financing, which was earlier rejected by the upper house of Parliament.

FGN2 US-TRUMP-HARRIS

Kamala Harris will never be president: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has slammed the "rhetoric" against the coronavirus vaccine by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris, who he said would "never" be the president.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)