London, Jan 10 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India envisions an enriching defence partnership with the UK focussed on co-creation as he co-chaired a UK-India Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable with his British counterpart Grant Shapps here. By Aditi Khanna ****

FGN46 CHINA-XI-2NDLD MUIZZU **** Maldives, China sign 20 agreements after Muizzu-Xi meeting amid diplomatic row with India

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held talks with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Muizzu following which the two countries signed 20 key agreements, including one on tourism cooperation, and elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. ****

FGN27 PAK-IMRAN-PARTY-LD SYMBOL **** Imran Khan's party wins back cricket 'bat' symbol after Pak court declares ECP order unconstitutional

Peshawar: In a major relief for Imran Khan's party ahead of the general elections, a high court in Pakistan on Wednesday declared as unconstitutional the election commission's decision revoking the jailed former premier's party's cricket ‘bat' electoral symbol and rejecting its organisational polls. ****

FGN25 EU-INDIA-MALDIVES-REPORT **** Maldives' ruling coalition deployed anti-India sentiments during 2023 presidential polls: EU report

London: The ruling coalition of Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People's National Congress (PNC) deployed anti-India sentiments and attempted to spread disinformation around this theme during the on the 2023 presidential elections, according to a report issued by the European Union. ****

FGN20 PAK-COURT-ELECTION-IMRAN **** Imran Khan fails to get relief from Pak court to contest Feb 8 general elections

Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday failed to get any relief from the court to contest next month's general elections. By M Zulqernain

FGN33 PAK-SC-2NDLD MUSHARRAF **** Pakistan's top court upholds late military ruler Pervez Musharraf's death sentence in treason case

Islamabad: In a landmark judgment, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of now-deceased former military ruler Pervez Musharraf given to him by a special court in a high treason case. By Sajjad Hussain ****

FGN15 US-WHO-NOMINATION-MURTHY **** US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy's nomination sent to Senate to serve country's representative on WHO board

Washington: Indian-American Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has been nominated once again by President Joe Biden to serve as the US's representative on the executive board of the World Health Organisation.****

FGN7 US-DEF SEC-AUSTIN-CANCER **** US defence secretary Austin undergoes surgery for prostate cancer, info not disclosed to President Biden

New York: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent surgery last month and this information was not disclosed to US President Joe Biden, the Pentagon has acknowledged. By Yoshita Singh****

FGN5 UNGA-ISRAEL-HAMAS-INDIA **** India in constant touch with Israel, Palestine leaders: Amb Kamboj tells UNGA

United Nations: India has said that it is in constant touch with the leaders of Israel and Palestine and its “clear and consistent” message since the start of the latest Middle East conflict has been to prevent escalation to ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability. By Yoshita Singh****

FGN4 UN-SAEED **** Hafiz Saeed in Pak govt custody serving 78-year imprisonment sentence: updated UN information

United Nations: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba leader Hafiz Saeed is in the custody of the Pakistan government and is serving a 78-year imprisonment sentence following his conviction in terror financing cases, the UN has said in updated information. By Yoshita Singh

