New York, January 10: A strange "jellyfish UFO" was allegedly recorded flying over a US military base and then disappearing in a lake nearby. The video, which was posted on X by UFO researcher and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, shows a small circular object with hanging appendages moving from right to left in the black and white footage. Jeremy said the video was taken at a US joint operations base in Iraq in October 2018.

According to the Sun, Jeremy described the object as a "jellyfish" and said: "The object was classified as UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), and was monitored for a period of time. The object passed through a sensitive military area — and then crossed over a body of water, where it performed a controlled descent — diving into the water. UFO Retrieval: US Government Has Recovered At least Nine Alien Spacecrafts, Says Whistleblower.

UFO Spotted in Iraq:

🚨 New UFO Footage: “The Jellyfish” In 2018, the U.S. military captured footage in Iraq over a sensitive facility. The object was designated as “UAP” by U.S. Intelligence. Jeremy Corbell obtained & released this video. He identified direct eyewitnesses that corroborated that… pic.twitter.com/Dv8tvm4fKq — UAP James (@UAPJames) January 9, 2024

"After watching it for about seventeen minutes - the UAP came out of the water and sped off at a very high speed - beyond the visual range of the observation platform. The source, purpose and ability of the Anomalous Aerial Vehicle are unknown. The official designation is still UAP."

The host of The Weaponized Podcast also said that a witness saw it "come out of the water 17 minutes later" and fly away quickly in a "directional flight". But this was not captured on video because it "showed low visibility" and "seemed to interfere with the targeting function of the optical platform". One of the alleged eyewitness accounts said it displayed "signs" of moving without lift and thrust, which is usually "related to the propulsion movements". Pentagon to Release Declassified UFO Photos and Videos? US Agency Announces New Website to Provide Available Information on UAPs.

This is not the first time Jeremy has shared videos of UFOs over military bases, having previously shown sightings of a triangular craft and a "silver orb". The video has attracted more than 411,000 views, and people have commented to discuss what the sighting was. One doubter said, "Looks like something on the lens filter."

