Siem Reap, Nov 13 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said he felt like home in Cambodia, which is part of India's "extended family", as he inaugurated the completed conservation work of 'Hall of Dancers' in Ta Prohm Temple here.By Bunty Tyagi

FGN57 CAMBODIA-VP-DEPARTURE Vice President Dhankhar wraps up 'successful and productive' visit to Cambodia

Siem Reap: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday left for home after concluding a "successful and productive" visit to Cambodia during which he attended the ASEAN-India and the East Asia Summits and held talks with several leaders from different countries. By Bunty Tyagi

FGN32 CAMBODIA-VP-LD ADDRESS VP Dhankhar highlights global concerns on food and energy security; emphasises role of EAS mechanism in promoting open and inclusive Indo-Pacific

Phnom Penh: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday highlighted the global concerns on food and energy security, and emphasised the role of the East Asia Summit (EAS) mechanism in promoting free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific with freedom of navigation and overflight. By Bunty Tyagi

FGN38 CAMBODIA-VP-SIEM REAP

Vice President Dhankhar arrives in Cambodian town Siem Reap

Siem Reap: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday arrived in the resort town of Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia where he will review the preservation and restoration work being undertaken by India at Cambodian heritage sites. By Bunty Tyagi

FGN33 CAMBODIA-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD BLINKEN EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific & bilateral ties with US Secretary of State Blinken

Phnom Penh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Sunday and discussed bilateral ties, the raging Ukraine conflict, energy issues, G20 and the situation in the Indo-Pacific, days ahead of a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden.

FGN52 UK-G20-LD SUNAK UK PM Rishi Sunak sets off for G20 with pledge to call out Russia for invading Ukraine

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to "call out Putin's regime" at this year's G20 over the Russia-Ukraine conflict as he leaves for Indonesia for the annual summit on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN17 UK-ECONOMY UK economy: A crisis in the making for some time, with India trade deal offering hope

London:It has been anything but a smooth ride for the Rishi Sunak led UK government, with the latest official data released this week reflecting a shrinking economy and a looming two-year-long recession. By Aditi Khanna

FGN40 US-SENATE-2NDLD DEMOCRATS Biden-led Democrats keep control of US Senate as Republicans face setbacks in crucial midterm polls

Washington: The Democrats will retain majority control of the US Senate with two of its candidates projected to win their pivotal races against Republican rivals, in a major boost to President Joe Biden, who welcomed the election results on Sunday, saying he was feeling "good" and looking forward to the second half of his term to fulfil the promises made to the American people. By Lalit K Jha

FGN51 ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-LDALL GOVT Netanyahu vows to be 'PM of everyone' after Israeli President Herzog invites him to form new government

Jerusalem: Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday promised to be the "prime minister for everyone" after Israeli President Isaac Herzog officially invited the country's longest-serving premier to form the new government.By Harinder Mishra

FGN45 ASEAN-BIDEN-ASIAN-4THLD ALLIES US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

Phnom Penh (Cambodia): US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations. (AP)

