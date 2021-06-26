Islamabad, Jun 26 (PTI) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said there was "no room" to keep Pakistan on the FATF's 'grey list' since it has implemented 26 out of the 27 points of the action handed out by the global body against money laundering and terror financing.

Pak security agencies identify key person behind blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house, arrest 3 more persons

Lahore: Pakistani security agencies have identified the key person behind the car bomb blast outside the house of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed here and arrested three more persons in connection with the case, officials said on Saturday.

Pakistan seeks ‘civilised' and ‘even-handed' relationship with US like the one that exists between America and India: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan is seeking a "civilised" and "even-handed" relationship with Washington like the one that existed between the US and the UK or with India "right now", Prime Minister Imran Khan has said, underlining the role Islamabad could play in the region, including in Afghanistan after America leaves the war-torn country.

'We're going to stick with you': US President Biden assures Afghan leaders

Washington: President Joe Biden has told his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani that the people of Afghanistan "are going to have to decide their future" but assured him that the US is going to "stick with you" even after the American troops leave the war-torn nation by September.

India is 'incredibly important' partner to United States in the region and globally: WH

Washington: India is an "incredibly important" partner to the US in the region and globally, the White House has said, underlining that America is working with the country on wide-ranging issues like economic, strategic and security.

There are countries 'clearly guilty' of aiding terrorism, wilfully providing safe havens to terrorists: India

United Nations: India has told the UN that it has been a victim of terrorism, especially from across the border, over the last several decades and that there are countries “clearly guilty” of aiding, supporting terrorist activities and offering safe havens to militants, a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan.

Delta the 'most transmissible' of variants identified so far, spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations: WHO chief

United Nations/Geneva: The Delta variant of COVID-19, identified in at least 85 countries, is the “most transmissible” of the variants identified so far and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned.

Sri Lankan death row prisoners end hunger strike

Colombo: Death row prisoners in Sri Lanka, who were on a hunger strike demanding commutation of their sentences, similar to the Presidential pardon extended to a former parliamentarian facing capital punishment earlier in the week, have ended their protest after official assurances of representation, authorities said on Saturday.

Singaporeans should work hard to change attitudes of race bias for PM: Senior minister

Singapore: Singaporeans should work hard to change attitudes of race bias in their choice for a prime minister, according to a senior leader here who said he would look forward to the day when Singapore has a premier from the minority community/race.

