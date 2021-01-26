Sde Boker (Israel), Jan 26 (PTI) Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla on Tuesday inaugurated joint-virtual tours between Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion's home in Negev desert here, on the occasion of India's Republic Day, to highlight the different aspects of the lives of the founding fathers of the two nations. By Harinder Mishra

UNSC unable to effectively address complex issues because it lacks inclusivity: India

United Nations: India has said that the UN Security Council is finding itself unable to act effectively to address increasingly complex issues of international peace and security as it lacked inclusivity of those who need to be members of the powerful organ of the world body.

Janet Yellen becomes US' first woman treasury secretary

Washington: Eminent economist Janet Yellen has been confirmed by the US Senate as the first-ever woman treasury secretary of the country, to spearhead the new Biden administration's response to revive the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. By Lalit K Jha

Negotiation based on single text with UNGA rules can only save IGN: India on UNSC reform process

United Nations: India and three other G4 nations seeking a permanent seat in the UN Security Council have asserted that the format of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations on UNSC reforms can be saved only if there is a single negotiating text and application of the General Assembly rules of procedure. By Yoshita Singh

COVID-19 pandemic may take four to five years to end: Singapore Minister

Singapore: It may take four to five years for the COVID-19 pandemic to end and the world to look to a post-COVID normal, a senior Singaporean minister has warned. By Gurdip Singh

Airlifted COVID vaccines to 9 countries, will gradually supply to WHO's COVAX facility: India at UN

United Nations: India has informed the UN Security Council that it will gradually supply vaccines to the COVAX facility of the World Health Organisation and undertake contractual supplies to various countries in a phased manner, as more than six million doses have been airlifted to nine countries under New Delhi's “vaccine diplomacy.” By Yoshita Singh

