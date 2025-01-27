Beijing [China], January 27 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. Wang Yi noted that India and China have implemented the important consensus reached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting held in Russia's Kazan last year.

Wang Yi said that India and China have held positive interacts at all levels and accelerated the process of improving bilateral ties. He called for exploring more substantive measures and commitment to mutual understanding, support and achievement instead of mutual suspicion and alienation.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Israel Begins Allowing Palestinians To Return to Northern Gaza for First Time in Over Year.

The statement released by Chinese Foreign Ministry reads, "Wang Yi said that since the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in Kazan last year, the two sides have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, carried out positive interactions at all levels, and accelerated the process of improving China-India relations."

"The two sides should seize the opportunity, meet each other halfway, explore more substantive measures, and commit to mutual understanding, mutual support, and mutual achievement, rather than mutual suspicion, mutual alienation, and mutual consumption. The improvement and development of China-India relations is fully in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, is conducive to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the global South countries, and is conducive to making contributions of the two ancient civilizations to peace, stability, development and prosperity in Asia and the world," it added.

Also Read | US Immigration Crackdown: Congress Will Pass Sanctions Against Countries Who Don't Cooperate With Trump Administration's Order on Deportation, Says House Speaker Mike Johnson.

During the meeting, Misri acknowledged that India and China hve conducted several meetings in accordance with the consensus reached by PM Modi and Chinese President Xi in Kazan. He expressed India's willingess to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China and will fully support China's work as the chair of the SCO.

The statement released by Chinese Foreign Ministry reads, "Vikram Misri said that India and China have conducted a series of beneficial dialogues and communications in accordance with the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries in Kazan, properly managed and resolved differences, and promoted the restart of practical cooperation in various fields."

Vikram Misri is on a two-day visit to Beijing for a meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism between India and China. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the resumption of this bilateral mechanism flows from the agreement at the leadership level to discuss the next steps for India-China relations, including in the political, economic, and people-to-people domains.

While addressing a media briefing on January 24, Jaiswal said that Misri will meet with the Vice Minister of China and discussions between the two countries will be held on all areas of bilateral interest.

On being asked about Foreign Secretary's visit to China and whether issues such as visa and direct air connectivity would come up in the discussions, Jaiswal said, "Regarding the upcoming visit of the Foreign Secretary which is going to happen on 26,27 January, the Foreign Secretary will be meeting his counterpart, the Vice Minister in China, where all issues of bilateral interest will be discussed. This meeting flows from the understanding that the leaders reached in Kazan, and subsequent to that, we've had meetings at the special representatives' level, and we've had foreign minister-level meetings as well. Once the discussions and talks happen then u will get a readout of what was discussed, what issues were taken up but all issues of mutual interest will be discussed".

When asked about the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Jaiswal said, "During the Foreign Secretary's visit all matters of mutual interest will be discussed that would include Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as well."

India and China had reached an agreement in October on patrolling arrangements in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, two friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The understanding was reached after earlier disengagement in other friction points in eastern Ladakh following meetings at diplomatic and military levels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)