First Batch of Displaced Persons Returned to Their Homes in Gaza City and Northern Gaza (Photo Credits: X/@AbujomaaGaza)

Deir Al-Balah, January 27: Israel has begun allowing Palestinians to return to the heavily destroyed north of the Gaza Strip for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, in accordance with a fragile ceasefire. Thousands of Palestinians headed north on Monday after waiting for days to cross. Associated Press reporters saw people crossing the so-called Netzarim corridor shortly after 7 am. Gaza Ceasefire Agreement: Israel Blocks Thousands of Palestinians From Returning Home to Northern Gaza As It Accuses Hamas of Violating Ceasefire Deal.

The opening was delayed over a dispute between Hamas and Israel, which said the militant group had changed the order of the hostages it released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

