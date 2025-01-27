Washington, January 27: The US Congress is ready to pass sanctions on countries which refuse to cooperate with the Trump administration's order on deportation of undocumented immigrants, House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has warned. Soon after taking over, the Trump administration started massive mass deportation. Raids are being reported from across the country. “Colombia and all nations should be on notice - Congress is fully prepared to pass sanctions and other measures against those that do not fully cooperate or follow through on requirements to accept their citizens who are illegally in the United States,” Johnson said.

"President Trump is putting America first, just like he said he would. And Congress will implement policies that reinforce his agenda,” he said. Johnson came out in support of Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Colombia after its President Gustavo Petro turned away two US military aircraft full of detained Colombian migrants. The White House later on Sunday night that Colombia has agreed to the “unrestricted acceptance” of immigrants who entered the US illegally from Colombia and that President Donald Trump will not levy a 25 per cent tariff on the country “unless Colombia fails to honour this agreement.” TikTok Ban: New Bid for Chinese App From Perplexity AI Could Give US Government 50% Stake.

In a joint statement, two influential Democratic Senators Dick Durbin, Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Tammy Duckworth said these mass deportations have the potential to sweep up Dreamers who came to the United States as children, veterans who have served our nation and essential workers who care for American family members, build homes and ensure that they have food on the tables. US Intensifies Crackdown on Immigration; Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan Defend Raids on Schools, Churches.

“Instead, we should focus on deporting those who pose a danger to our country. And we should give the rest a chance to earn legal status. They would have to register with the government, pay their dues, and submit to background checks,” the two Senators said. Over the last few days, Chicago has seen a series of raids. The Trump Administration has approved the use of military aircraft to enforce his immigration policy. Congressman John Garamendi described it as deeply alarming. Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India would be cooperating with the US in taking back undocumented Indians.

