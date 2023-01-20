Thimphu [Bhutan], January 19 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday held a meeting with Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and agreed to enhance cooperation between the two nations in various sectors, including energy and education.

Lotay Tshering appreciated India's support for Bhutan's digital flagship program and central schools. Both sides also discussed strengthening trade-related infrastructure and exploring e-commerce platforms to expand Bhutan's reach in India's market.

Bhutan Prime Minister's office in a statement said, "We agreed to enhance collaboration in sectors such as energy, education, and digital through increasing investment prospects in specific projects that will generate lasting positive impacts."

It further said, "We discussed exploring newer areas of partnership in line with the evolving scenario in energy sector. We also touched upon the modalities of the 13th Plan, moving away from conventional planning system, and integrating the essential element of long-term perspective planning."

Sharing details regarding a meeting between Kwatra and Tshering, Indian Embassy in Bhutan tweeted, "Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra called on @PMBhutan Lyonchhen (Dr) Lotay Tshering. He reaffirmed the warm bonds of friendship India shares with Bhutan & assured Lyonchhen of India's firm commitment to partner with Bhutan as per the priorities of the government & people of Bhutan."

During the meeting, Bhutan's PM spoke on how the ongoing national transformation will impact the 13th Plan priorities and drive them by addressing deficiencies observed in the previous plans.

Vinay Kwatra held a meeting with Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Tandi Dorji. He also held a meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden, according to the statement.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relations including development partnership under Bhutan's 12th Five-Year plan, energy cooperation, technology, trade and economic ties, and people-to-people contacts.

Both Foreign Secretaries co-Chaired the 4th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation talks. Foreign Secretary Kwatra reaffirmed the friendship India shares with Bhutan and conveyed India's firm commitment to partner with Bhutan on the basis of the priorities of the government and people of Bhutan, according to the statement released by Indian Embassy in Bhutan.

During the meeting, the Bhutanese side shared their plans and expectations with regard to Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan with regard to ongoing transformation initiatives in Bhutan, according to the statement released by Indian Embassy in Bhutan.

Vinay Kwatra and Foreign Secretary of Bhutan Aum Pema Choden jointly inaugurated key projects implemented with assistance from the Government of India, including the Citizen Service Portal and National Single Window portal. (ANI)

