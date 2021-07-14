By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], July 14 (ANI): Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla arrived in New York this morning to participate in two high-level events, a meeting on Libya on Thursday followed by a meeting on 'Protection of Civilians' on Friday in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held by India's ally the French Presidency.

"Foreign Secretary has come mainly to participate in the high-level UNSC meetings tomorrow and day after. These meetings will be chaired by the French Foreign Minister", an Indian official told ANI.

The former Indian ambassador to the United States will also call on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday. Shringla is expected to meet visiting French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian and some of the top dignitaries at the UN, the source confirmed with ANI.

In a tweet, Ambassador of India to United Nations T S Tirumurti said, "Delighted to welcome Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla to New York. FS will participate in two high-level events in SecurityCouncil held by French Presidency & will also call on @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. India will take over UNSC Presidency in August."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a virtual meeting next month, along with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Shringla, who will then return to New York to guide the month-long tenure of the Indian Presidency in 2021.

India has a two-year tenure till the end of 2022 as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

Shringla during his July 14-16 visit is also expected to firm the Indian plans after discussion with the UN Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti at the mission in New York. (ANI)

