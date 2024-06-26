New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held a meeting with Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi on Wednesday and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual concern.

The two ministers held the meeting in the national capital.

"Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met visiting Senior Deputy FM Takehiro Funakoshi of Japan in New Delhi today. Following on the heels of FOC held in Feb 2024, the meeting provided the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral relations, regional and global issues of mutual concern," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The most recent round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on February 8, 2024 between Foreign Secretary and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Takehiro Funakoshi, the Indian embassy in Tokyo stated.

India and Japan share 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'.

The friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties.

Earlier this year, the 16th round of Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue was also held in Tokyo on March 7.

Moreover, the 7th meeting of the India-Japan Act East Forum was convened on February 19, in New Delhi.

The meetings reviewed the progress of the cross-border survey for improving trade and logistics between India and Bangladesh through North East, and ongoing projects in various areas including connectivity, new and renewable energy, urban development, forest management, skill development, agriculture and fisheries, healthcare, capacity building in disaster resilient infrastructure, agro-industries, tourism and cultural exchange, and Japanese language education.

Additionally, views on possible new areas of cooperation were also exchanged. (ANI)

