Quetta [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): Former chief minister of Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch has called for the protection of linguistic diversity and said that language is the identity of a nation.

Speaking at a seminar, organised by Balochi Labzan ki Diwan in connection with International Mother Language Day on Tuesday, Malik Baloch, also the National Party (NP) president, said that famine, earthquakes and epidemics were not the cause of the destruction of nations rather "giving up language, culture and customs is the ultimate reason behind the destruction of a nation's identity and even existence", Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the United Nations, International Mother Language Day recognizes that languages play a vital role in development, in ensuring cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue.

Meanwhile, Balochistan is gifted with abundant minerals, oil and natural gas, gold and copper. Pakistan in many ways is dependent on Balochistan for its natural resources. Still, regrettably, the province has the highest rural poverty and deprivation rate with more than 62 per cent of its rural population living below the poverty line, according to International Forum for Rights and Security.

Also, a large number of people in Balochistan live in poor housing conditions with minimum or no access to clean drinking water, hospital, education and electricity. The condition of a common person in the province is terrible.

The people of Balochistan have been experiencing various forms of atrocities caused due to illegal state activities, resulting in their struggle against brutality and demand for an independent country. Since the late 1990s, the Federal government of Pakistan became infamous for its kill-and-dump policy in the province. (ANI)

