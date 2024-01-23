Kathmandu [Nepal], January 23 (ANI): Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said that the ceremony is a moment of pride for all followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Taking to X, former PM said, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The sacred Prana Pratishtha ceremony signifies a moment of pride for all followers of Sanatan Dharma. Jai Shree Ram!"

https://x.com/SherBDeuba/status/1749654584686186578?s=20

On Monday, the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests. Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya celebrated, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 pm on Monday, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap.

Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. (ANI)

