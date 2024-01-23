Live

Delhi Weather Today; Several Flights Delayed As Layer of Fog Grips National Capital Amidst Cold Wave: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 23, 2024

News Team Latestly| Jan 23, 2024 07:07 AM IST
A+
A-
Live

Delhi Weather Today; Several Flights Delayed As Layer of Fog Grips National Capital Amidst Cold Wave: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 23, 2024

News Team Latestly| Jan 23, 2024 07:07 AM IST
A+
A-
23 Jan, 07:07 (IST)

Several flights were delayed in Delhi today, January 23, as a layer of fog gripped the national capital amidst the cold wave. According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi would be 7 degrees Celsius, and the maximum would be 18 degrees Celsius today.

New Delhi, January 23: The consecrated Ram temple in Ayodhya, whose construction marked a significant milestone, will open to the public today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Pran Pratishtha rituals on January 22 and addressed a gathering of over 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The temple expects daily visits from thousands of devotees seeking a glimpse of Lord Ram Lalla during the ‘darshan’ sessions. Free passes for the “aarti” are available both offline and online.

In other news, the Ministry of Tourism is preparing for the annual event “Bharat Parv”, which begins today. The nine-day event, part of the Republic Day celebrations, will take place at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of the historic Red Fort in Delhi. Ram Lalla Idol HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: PM Modi Unveils Ram Lalla Murti After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

This year’s Bharat Parv will showcase the participation of 26 Central Ministries and Departments, each highlighting citizen-centric schemes and government initiatives. Ram Temple Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Showers Flower Petals on Construction Workers Who Built Ram Mandir (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Maratha Reservation Rally, called by Manoj Jarange Patil, will continue for two days through the city of Pune.

The rally will commence from Ranjangaon on January 23, pass through Koregaon Bhima, and stop at Chokhidani in Kharadi. It is scheduled to resume on January 24, travel through the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, and halt at Lonavala.

Comments
Tags:
Afghanistan Assam Ayodhya Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Bharat Parv Bharat Parv 2024 Bharatiya Janata Party BJP China Congress Delhi Donald Trump France Hezbollah Himanta Biswa Sarma Houthis Iran Iraq Jai Shree Ram January 23 Joe Biden Kashi Live Breaking News Headlines Maratha Reservation Maratha Reservation Rally Mathura Mumbai North Korea Pakistan PM Modi PM Narendra Modi Pune Rahul Gandhi Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Ram Janmabhoomi temple Ram Lalla Ram Mandir Consecration Ram Mandir Inauguration Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ram Temple Ram Temple Consecration Ram Temple Inauguration

New Delhi, January 23: The consecrated Ram temple in Ayodhya, whose construction marked a significant milestone, will open to the public today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Pran Pratishtha rituals on January 22 and addressed a gathering of over 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The temple expects daily visits from thousands of devotees seeking a glimpse of Lord Ram Lalla during the ‘darshan’ sessions. Free passes for the “aarti” are available both offline and online.

In other news, the Ministry of Tourism is preparing for the annual event “Bharat Parv”, which begins today. The nine-day event, part of the Republic Day celebrations, will take place at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of the historic Red Fort in Delhi. Ram Lalla Idol HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: PM Modi Unveils Ram Lalla Murti After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

This year’s Bharat Parv will showcase the participation of 26 Central Ministries and Departments, each highlighting citizen-centric schemes and government initiatives. Ram Temple Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Showers Flower Petals on Construction Workers Who Built Ram Mandir (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Maratha Reservation Rally, called by Manoj Jarange Patil, will continue for two days through the city of Pune.

The rally will commence from Ranjangaon on January 23, pass through Koregaon Bhima, and stop at Chokhidani in Kharadi. It is scheduled to resume on January 24, travel through the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, and halt at Lonavala.

Comments
Tags:
Afghanistan Assam Ayodhya Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Bharat Parv Bharat Parv 2024 Bharatiya Janata Party BJP China Congress Delhi Donald Trump France Hezbollah Himanta Biswa Sarma Houthis Iran Iraq Jai Shree Ram January 23 Joe Biden Kashi Live Breaking News Headlines Maratha Reservation Maratha Reservation Rally Mathura Mumbai North Korea Pakistan PM Modi PM Narendra Modi Pune Rahul Gandhi Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Ram Janmabhoomi temple Ram Lalla Ram Mandir Consecration Ram Mandir Inauguration Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ram Temple Ram Temple Consecration Ram Temple Inauguration Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Red Sea Red Sea Crisis Rishi Sunak Russia school holiday Turkey UK US US Election US Election 2024 Uttar Pradesh Yemen
You might also like
Manipur: 34 MLAs, Mostly of Ruling BJP, Threaten To Take ‘Appropriate Action’ if Central Government Does Not Cancel Suspension of Operations With Militants
News

Manipur: 34 MLAs, Mostly of Ruling BJP, Threaten To Take ‘Appropriate Action’ if Central Government Does Not Cancel Suspension of Operations With Militants
‘Are You Anti-Women?’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Why BJP Never Mentions Sita During Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya
Politics

‘Are You Anti-Women?’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Why BJP Never Mentions Sita During Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya
tha/" class="tag_alink" title="Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha">Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Red Sea Red Sea Crisis Rishi Sunak Russia school holiday Turkey UK US US Election US Election 2024 Uttar Pradesh Yemen
Comments
You might also like
Manipur: 34 MLAs, Mostly of Ruling BJP, Threaten To Take ‘Appropriate Action’ if Central Government Does Not Cancel Suspension of Operations With Militants
News

Manipur: 34 MLAs, Mostly of Ruling BJP, Threaten To Take ‘Appropriate Action’ if Central Government Does Not Cancel Suspension of Operations With Militants
‘Are You Anti-Women?’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Why BJP Never Mentions Sita During Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya
Politics

‘Are You Anti-Women?’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Why BJP Never Mentions Sita During Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya
Amit Shah Lights ‘Ram Jyoti’ After Ram Temple Consecration: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 22, 2024
News

Amit Shah Lights ‘Ram Jyoti’ After Ram Temple Consecration: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 22, 2024
Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Inter Kashi, Bengaluru FC Settle For A Draw In Inconsequential Match
Football

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Inter Kashi, Bengaluru FC Settle For A Draw In Inconsequential Match
Google Trends Google Trends
Earthquake Today
100K+ searches
Netaji
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
Vicky Kaushal
Google Trends Google Trends
Earthquake Today
100K+ searches
Netaji
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma