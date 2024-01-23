Delhi Weather Today; Several Flights Delayed As Layer of Fog Grips National Capital Amidst Cold Wave: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 23, 2024

New Delhi, January 23: The consecrated Ram temple in Ayodhya, whose construction marked a significant milestone, will open to the public today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Pran Pratishtha rituals on January 22 and addressed a gathering of over 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The temple expects daily visits from thousands of devotees seeking a glimpse of Lord Ram Lalla during the ‘darshan’ sessions. Free passes for the “aarti” are available both offline and online.

In other news, the Ministry of Tourism is preparing for the annual event “Bharat Parv”, which begins today. The nine-day event, part of the Republic Day celebrations, will take place at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of the historic Red Fort in Delhi. Ram Lalla Idol HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: PM Modi Unveils Ram Lalla Murti After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

This year’s Bharat Parv will showcase the participation of 26 Central Ministries and Departments, each highlighting citizen-centric schemes and government initiatives. Ram Temple Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Showers Flower Petals on Construction Workers Who Built Ram Mandir (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Maratha Reservation Rally, called by Manoj Jarange Patil, will continue for two days through the city of Pune.

The rally will commence from Ranjangaon on January 23, pass through Koregaon Bhima, and stop at Chokhidani in Kharadi. It is scheduled to resume on January 24, travel through the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, and halt at Lonavala.