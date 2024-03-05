Manila, Mar 5 (AP) Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos, the mother of the incumbent president and widow of an ousted dictator, has been hospitalised with pneumonia.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Tuesday that his mother, who is 94, was suffering from a slight pneumonia and was put on antibiotics by her doctors.

Also Read | Air India Restarts Flights to Tel Aviv Nearly Five Months After Suspension in Wake of Israel-Hamas War.

Marcos, in a statement from Melbourne, Australia, where he is attending an Asian summit, said that his mother was “in good spirits" and has "no difficulty in breathing and is resting well”.

Marcos' sister Senator Imee Marcos told reporters that her mother has had bouts of fever and coughing and was taken to the hospital for closer monitoring.

Also Read | Ravi Kumar S Joins USISPF Board: Cognizant CEO Joins US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum’s Board of Directors.

Imelda Marcos's lavish lifestyle amid her country's appalling poverty came to symbolise her late husband's authoritarian rule, which ended when a 1986 army-backed “people power” uprising toppled him and drove him and his family to US exile.

The ousted leader died in exile in Hawaii three years after being overthrown without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he and his family amassed an estimated USD 5 billion to USD 10 billion while he was in power.

The Marcoses returned to the Philippines in 1991 and gradually regained political power despite the plunder and widespread human rights atrocities under Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In 2022, Ferdinand Marcos Jr won the presidential race in a landslide victory in one of the country's most dramatic political comeback. Opponents said he clinched the top post through well-funded social media campaign that whitewashed the family's political history. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)