World News | Foundation Stone Laid for Indian-assisted School Building in Nepal's Achham District

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 12 (ANI): The foundation stone for the construction of a school in Nepal's Far-Western region with Indian assistance was laid on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced.

Issuing a press release, the Indian Embassy stated that the foundation stone was laid for the construction of the building of Shree Basuki Secondary School in Mellekh Rural Municipality-4 of Achham district in Sudurpaschim Province of Nepal.

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As per the embassy, the foundation stone was jointly laid by Narayan Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and Jwala Singh Saud, Chairman of Mellekh Rural Municipality.

"The school building is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance of approximately Nepali Rupees 38 million. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) will be implemented through the Mellekh Rural Municipality, Achham," the release stated.

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"As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors," the release further added.

The Chairman of Mellekh Rural Municipality, Achham, and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India and expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would help enhance the learning environment for students and educators in Mellekh Rural Municipality, Achham.

This educational initiative serves as a tangible manifestation of the bilateral bond between India and Nepal, which represents a profound and multifaceted partnership deeply anchored in a shared cultural heritage, interwoven history, and unbreakable people-to-people connections.

Such grassroots cooperation is fundamentally guided by the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship, a landmark accord that facilitates open borders and robust commerce, ensuring India remains Nepal's pre-eminent trade partner and its most significant source of foreign investment.

Building upon this foundational framework, the partnership has evolved into a modern engine for regional growth, with New Delhi consistently financing transformative infrastructure and connectivity initiatives.

Projects like the Shree Basuki Secondary School are key pillars of the High-Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) scheme, which brings direct, tangible benefits to local populations. This economic synergy is further bolstered by a sharpening focus on energy security, evidenced by strategic agreements governing cross-border power trade and the reliable supply of essential agricultural inputs.

Parallel to these developmental milestones, both nations maintain an atmosphere of mutual trust on the strategic front through rigorous coordination on border security and frequent high-level military exchanges.

Ultimately, this comprehensive engagement remains a cornerstone of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, reflecting a sophisticated effort to harmonise regional security interests with deep economic integration. By bridging the gap between historical ties and future-ready infrastructure, the two neighbours continue to nurture a relationship that is as resilient as it is indispensable. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)