Kabul [Afghanistan], November 09 (ANI/Sputnik): The detonation of a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's Herat province on Monday has left four police officers with injuries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A source told Sputnik that the injured officers were affiliated with the seventh police district.

The blast took place around 09:30 GMT in an area called Braman. (ANI/Sputnik)

