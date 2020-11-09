New Delhi, November 9: Madame Tussauds in London changed the clothes of US President Donald Trump's statue and redressed him into what the museum called as "his potential 2021 wardrobe." Trump's wax statue was redressed in a golfing attire, with a purple-colour collared t-shirt, a purple trousers with broad yellow and green stripes, golfing shoes complete with a Make America Great Again red cap. Joe Biden Wins as US President, Donald Trump Wins With Funny Meme Reactions! Netizens Share Hilarious Jokes and Puns Celebrating The US Elections 2020 Results.

The wax museum took to twitter and shared the redressed Donald Trump statue. It wrote, "His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as Madame Tussauds London re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe." ‘Stop The Count!’ Donald Trump’s Twitter Meltdown Receives Hilarious Memes & Jokes, Sesame Street’s Iconic Count Dracula Becomes a Battle Cry for US Election 2020.

Read the Tweet by Madam Tussauds London Here :

His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe 📷 @PA pic.twitter.com/pGUs8jKOnW — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) November 7, 2020

Madam Tussauds took a dig at Donald Trump's election loss and said that he would now spent most of his time playing golf, his favourite sport. Donald Trump was defeated by Democrat and former Us Vice-President Joe Biden in the recently concluded US Presidential Elections 2020.

