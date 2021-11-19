Paris [France], November 19 (ANI): France on Friday expressed concern over missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, calling Beijing to fulfil its commitments to address violence against women.

"We are concerned about the lack of information of tennis player Peng Shuai's situation, which is prompting concern in the international and sports communities. We call on the Chinese authorities to fulfil their obligations on fighting violence against women, in particular under the national law against domestic violence. which entered into force in 2016," a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated at a briefing.

Also Read | 35 Female Afghan Footballers, Who Escaped Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover, Land in London.

Peng has been incommunicado since she accused a former ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader of pressuring her into a sexual relationship, Radio Free Asia reported.

She expressed these claims in a social media post on November 2, drawing concerns from Chinese feminist campaigners and international sports associations.

Also Read | South Korean Cafes, Restaurants to be Banned for Using Disposable Items.

Following her claims, an email allegedly from Peng was broadcasted by Beijing's mouthpiece CGTN on November 17, saying Peng's allegations were "not true," and that she isn't "missing", Radio Free Asia reported.

Concerns among the global tennis community have grown as Peng has not been seen since the post.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has called for a "full, fair, and transparent investigation" into allegations of sexual assault made by player Peng Shuai against a former Chinese vice premier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)