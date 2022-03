Paris [France], March 16 (ANI/Sputnik): France has accepted 17,000 refugees from Ukraine since the Russian military operation in the country began, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.

"17,000 people [from Ukraine]... have entered France," Darmanin told the French BFMTV broadcaster.

At the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, his ministry is working to be able to host at least 100,000 refugees in France, the minister added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine," responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 3 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities. (ANI/Sputnik)

