Paris [France], April 24 (ANI): An anti-terrorism investigation has been launched in France after a policewoman was stabbed to death in Paris commuter town in Rambouillet by a 36-year-old Islamist terrorist from Tunisia on Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron said France would never give in to "Islamist terrorism".

Macron vowed on Twitter that "in our fight against Islamist terrorism, we will never give in," identifying the murdered woman as Stephanie, reported France24.

"The nation is by the side of her family, her colleagues and security forces," he said.

The attack took place in the secure entrance area of the station at around 2:20pm (1220 GMT), a police source added.

The 49-year-old woman, an administrative assistant and mother of two who was returning from a lunch break, was stabbed in the throat twice and died of her wounds shortly afterwards, the source said.

The attacker was shot dead by the security forces. Three people have been detained in connection with the attack, reported France24.

France's national anti-terrorism prosecutors said they had opened a terror investigation, also involving the DGSI domestic intelligence service, into the murder of a person holding public authority. Three people from the suspect's "entourage" were detained on Friday, according to a judicial source.

A source close to the inquiry told a news agency that the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) during the attack.

Chief anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard, who spoke outside the station along with Prime Minister Jean Castex, confirmed that "comments made by the assailant" indicated a terror motive, without giving further details, reported France24.

Several attacks over the last year have reignited concerns about the spread of radical Islam inside France as well as immigration.

Meanwhile, Macron's government has introduced legislation to tackle radical Islamist activity in France, a bill that has stirred anger in some Muslim countries.(ANI)

