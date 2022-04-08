Paris, Apr 8 (AP) French police evacuated the Saint Etienne Cathedral in the city of Toulouse Friday after a man entered during morning Mass and left a package containing a suspected homemade bomb that failed to explode, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The package, apparently an “improvised explosive device” that lacked a detonator, was safely neutralized, Darmanin's statement said.

Also Read | China Plans To Extend Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh.

An initial alert advising people to avoid central Toulouse was later lifted, Darmanin tweeted. No arrests were announced.

The chief cleric of the cathedral, Simon D'Artigue, told local La Depeche newspaper that the man escaped after placing a package at the altar steps. The sacristan, who tried unsuccessfully to stop him, told the newspaper that he initially thought the intruder was a delivery man.

Also Read | Israeli Government Finalises Deal To Privatise National Postal Service.

French churches have been targeted by extremists in the past. In 2020 a knife attack at the Nice basilica by a recently-arrived Tunisian left three worshipers dead. And in 2016 an 84-year-old priest was killed at the church altar in a town in Normandy, an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)