World News | FS Misri Co-chairs 2nd Round of the India-Japan Economic Security Dialogue

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday co-chaired the 2nd round of the India-Japan Economic Security Dialogue.

Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in strategic industrial sectors for enhancing supply chain resilience.

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Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired the 2nd round of the India-Japan Economic Security Dialogue with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Takehiro Funakoshi and Vice Minister-International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Mr Takehiko Matsuo. Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in strategic industrial sectors for enhancing supply chain resilience."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2053816594510512263?s=20The Economic Security Dialogue is the established mechanism to oversee progress and promote key projects in strategic industrial sectors under the framework of the Economic Security Initiative announced by the Prime Ministers of India and Japan during the 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo in August 2025. Economic Security is today a key pillar of the multi-faceted India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, MEA said in a statement.

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The 2nd Round of the Economic Security Dialogue provided an opportunity to exchange views on respective economic security policies in India and Japan. According to the statement, both sides appreciated the Private Sector Dialogue which was held on 26 March 2026 by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Keidanren between Indian and Japanese companies and noted the recommendations made by the private sector for removing impediments to greater economic collaboration. Productive discussions were held on advancing industrial and technological collaboration in five sectors: critical minerals, semiconductors, ICT including AI and telecom, clean energy and pharmaceuticals. During the Dialogue, both sides agreed on the need for closer public-private partnerships to protect economic interests with a view to building resilient supply chains, particularly in the current geopolitical context.

The Economic Security Dialogue was followed by the bilateral Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Takehiro Funakoshi. Both sides held an extensive exchange of views on a range of bilateral issues covering defence, security, trade and investment, technology, innovation and P2P engagement in addition to regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

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