Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Feb 4 (AP) Hamas' military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, held a funeral Tuesday for Ghazi Abu Tamaa, its weapons and combat services commander who was killed during the war in Gaza.

Associated Press footage showed al-Qassam fighters riding in multiple vehicles, raising their rifles in tribute and playing music while carrying a poster bearing his image. Multiple mourners fired shots into the air as others carried his casket to a courtyard, where relatives gathered as they cried and prayed for him.

The group's spokesperson, Abu Obeida, confirmed Abu Tamaa's death as well as the death of senior leader Mohammed Deif in a video statement Thursday. The spokesperson didn't provide details about their deaths.

The Israeli military had previously said that Abu Tamaa was killed in an airstrike in March of last year along with Marwan Issa, al-Qassam's deputy leader.

Piles of garbage add to problems amid rubble of Gaza City

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip - Large piles of garbage have risen among the rubble from destroyed buildings in Gaza City - another sign of the difficulties Palestinians face as they return to homes under the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Associated Press footage this week showed hills of garbage lining streets in Gaza City. Children picked through one pile, searching for food or anything of use for their families.

“It spreads disease among people and itching and coughing among children,” resident Abu Saad Saleh said. “People burn it and the smoke enters our homes. It has destroyed us. For God's sake, remove this garbage from us.”

Much of Gaza City and surrounding areas of north Gaza were decimated by repeated Israeli offensives against Hamas militants during 15 months of war. Municipal services like garbage collection collapsed early on.

With the start of the ceasefire, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled south have returned to Gaza City. Many have nowhere to live after homes were destroyed, water is in short supply and electricity is nearly nonexistent.

2 soldiers killed, 8 injured in West Bank attack, officials say

JERUSALEM - The Israeli military says two soldiers were killed and eight wounded in a shooting attack on an army post in the West Bank.

The military had reported the attack earlier Tuesday, saying the shooter was killed without immediately providing details on its own casualties.

Israel has been carrying out a major military operation in the city of Jenin, near to where the attack took place. The military says it is trying to clamp down on Palestinian militants.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack out of Gaza triggered the war there.

The Israeli military has carried out near-daily arrest raids that often spark gunbattles. There has also been a rise in Palestinian attacks on Israelis and settler violence against Palestinians.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories for their future state. (AP)

