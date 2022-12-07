By Ayushi Agarwal

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI): Calling India "the pioneer of digital technology," G20 Sherpas and delegates lauded the digital transformation and also used UPI (United Payments Interface) to buy Rajasthani handcraft items at the Shilpgram crafts village in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

UPI is India's homegrown and massively successful digital payments interface to make a transaction.

In an interview with ANI, Saudi Arabia's delegate Rasha Khalid Bin Aftan said that all countries need to learn from India and its high technology.

"I just purchased an item by using Google Pay. I am not even surprised. I know India is the pioneer of digital technology... We also had a session regarding digital technology... India is one of the best countries and all countries need to learn from India and its high technology," Aftan said.

The delegates took a tour of the renowned Crafts village, Shilpgram that was conducted for the G20 Sherpas and the delegations. Guests were captivated by its architecture and the diversity of Rajasthani arts and crafts that was showcased.

Talking about India's digital transformation, Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that the delegates were surprised by India's quick digital transfer payments. "All the delegates here bought handicrafts items by using Digital payments and they were surprised that the payment was done in seconds", said Amitabh Kant.

As India has now taken over the G20 presidency, digital transformation is among the key issues that are being discussed by member countries.

Rounding up the fruitful deliberations of the past three days, India's G20 Sherpa highlighted focal areas of discussion and stressed the need to reinforce the collective action of the G20 nations. The overarching theme of India's Presidency -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth. One Family. One Future - resonated throughout the proceedings. The delegations were also treated to a luminous and colourful musical treat at the historic Manek Chowk, Udaipur, in the evening.

The delegates will witness a full-day excursion to Kumbalgarh fort and Ranakpur Temple complex on Wednesday and will taste Rajasthani culture. India on December 1 officially assumed the yearlong G20 presidency of the influential bloc during which more than 200 meetings will be held in the country across 55 locations.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union. (ANI)

