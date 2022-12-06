Zagreb, December 6: A Croatian MiG-21 military jet crashed during a training flight Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Defence said.

The crash happened in an uninhabited forested area in the northeast of the country around 2 pm (1300 GMT). A search team was looking for the crew, the ministry statement said. MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crash: Wing Commander M Rana, Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal Lost Their Lives After IAF Plane Crashes in Rajasthan.

No other details were immediately available.

