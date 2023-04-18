Karuizawa (Japan), Apr 18 (AP) Group of Seven foreign ministers vowed to intensify sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine as they wrapped up their meeting in Japan on Tuesday.

"We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them," the G-7 ministers said in a communique released after the meeting Tuesday.

“There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia's attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure,” they said. The ministers also agreed to continue their utmost support for Ukraine.

Other key issues at the G-7 foreign ministers' meeting included China, Taiwan and cooperation with the so-called Global South countries. (AP)

