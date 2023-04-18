Hangzhou, April 18: Eleven people were dead after a fire broke out at a factory building in the city of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. Japan Fire: Blaze Erupts at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant in Niigata.

The casualties were trapped on the third floor of the building in an industrial area of Wuyi County after the fire raged at around 2:04 p.m. on Monday, local authorities said on Tuesday. Bangladesh Fire: 700 Firefighters Work To Douse Massive Blaze at Bangabazar Wholesale Market in Dhaka.

The death toll was confirmed at about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday after two rounds and search and rescue, Xinhua news agency reported. Investigations into the causes of the accident are underway.

