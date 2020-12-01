Tbilisi [Georgia], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 3,759 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 139,343, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Out of the new cases, 1,595 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the NCDC said.

As of Tuesday, 117,560 patients across the country have recovered from the disease, while 1,303 others have died, it added.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

